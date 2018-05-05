2019: Pastor Adeboye Gives Reason Why Elections May Not Hold — Nigeria Today

2019: Pastor Adeboye Gives Reason Why Elections May Not Hold

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), E.A Adeboye, during his sermon at the church’s May Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp said the killings around the country must stop for 2019 elections to hold.

In the Friday sermon, the Clergyman said when a bishop asked him who would win the 2019 presidential election, he replied that unless the killings stopped the 2019 elections may not hold because people would be scared to go out to vote.

Pastor Adeboye called on the congregation of thousands of people to join him in praying for the end of killings in the country. He recounted how sad he felt about the killing of 27 people, including two priests in Benue state in April.

“As a leader people from various denominations call daddy, the 27 people killed were my children who were in a church or returning from a church programme,”

