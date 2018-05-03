2019: Patani indigenes demand federal constituency seat — Nigeria Today

2019: Patani indigenes demand federal constituency seat

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—THE people of Patani Local Government Area, Delta State, have called on the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the state and national levels to zone the Bomadi/Patani federal constituency seat to them in line with the party’s zoning formula in the 2019 elections.

Noting that Bomadi LGA has held on to the position for 20 years, they said they have been playing second fiddle to Bomadi since 1999.

They said that Mr Nicholas Mutu has been occupying the position since the beginning of this political dispensation in 1999, vowing to resist his rumoured 6th term ambition in 2019.

The people who staged a peaceful protest in Patani, said they would no longer tolerate the injustice from Bomadi people.

The protesters in their numbers marched through major streets in Patani and the East-West Road thereby, temporarily paralyzing commercial activities and vehicular traffic.

Chanting songs of disenchantment and bearing placards with inscriptions such as ‘Enough is enough,’ ‘We say no to sixth tenure,’ amongst others, they reiterated that only Bomadi LGA has occupied the federal legislative seat meant for both councils whereas in other federal constituencies in the state, it has been rotating among the councils that make up the federal constituencies in line with the PDP constitution.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Mr. Ellis Bebeteidor said: “What is happening to us is unacceptable. By 2019, Bomadi would have occupied what is meant for the two LGAs for 20 years and we hear that the incumbent is contemplating 6th tenure after five terms in office, we say no to 6th tenure .”

The post 2019: Patani indigenes demand federal constituency seat appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

