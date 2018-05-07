2019: PDP group to mobilise Deltans for a clean sweep — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP group to mobilise Deltans for a clean sweep

ASABA—THE People’s Democratic Party – Grassroots Support Base of Nigeria, PDP-GBSN, Delta State chapter, has promised to rally Deltans to ensure overwhelming victory for the party in the 2019 general elections in the state.

The group’s Director of Media, Mr. Ojile Blessing, stated this shortly after the inauguration of the group in Asaba, Delta State.

He said: “I wish to clearly state without fear or favour that we shall do the needful in mobilising all Deltans to the poll to ensure that the PDP becomes victorious in the state at all levels from the House of Assembly to the presidential election.

“It is important to state that this structure is PDP’s brainchild and we are going to do our best to return PDP to power in the next election. No doubt, all Deltans have carried out a litmus test and it is obvious that the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has done wonderfully well.

“This responsibility given to us as state leaders would be defended as we are ready to mobilise massively to all the polling units across the state. The state coordinator, Mr. Humphrey Udi, thanks Deltans for coming out en-masse for the inauguration of the body.”

He added: “We also deem it necessary to appreciate the national coordinator, Mr. Douyin Willy, who was fully represented by the national director for transport, Bishop David Iroegbum, and the South-South Coordinator, Hon. Anthony Ekpe, for their support.”

