2019: PDP sets up contact, mobilisation committee to woo new members — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP sets up contact, mobilisation committee to woo new members
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its Contact and Mobilization Committee. Chaired by the former Cross Rivers State governor, Liyel Imoke, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of initiating talks with other political parties willing to align forces with it to oust the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming polls. In […]
