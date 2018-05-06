2019: PDP will not be intimidated—Secondus — Nigeria Today

2019: PDP will not be intimidated—Secondus
Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party will not be intimidated ahead of the 2019 general elections. Secondus, who spoke at the PDP South-West Zonal rally on Saturday in Osogobo, said that the party was on a rescue mission, adding that members would work hard to win the […]
The post 2019: PDP will not be intimidated—Secondus appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
