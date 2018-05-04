2019 presidency: Fani-Kayode reveals what will happen to Nigeria if Buhari wins second term — Nigeria Today

2019 presidency: Fani-Kayode reveals what will happen to Nigeria if Buhari wins second term
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday warned Nigerians against voting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain warned that if Buhari returns as President in 2019, Nigeria will be “soaked in blood.” In a tweet, Fani-Kayode insisted that Buhari will be resisted from becoming president for a second […]
