 2019 presidency: Fani-Kayode reveals what will happen to Nigeria if Buhari wins second term — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019 presidency: Fani-Kayode reveals what will happen to Nigeria if Buhari wins second term

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday warned Nigerians against voting President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain warned that if Buhari returns as President in 2019, Nigeria will be “soaked in blood.” In a tweet, Fani-Kayode insisted that Buhari will be resisted from becoming president for a second […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

2019 presidency: Fani-Kayode reveals what will happen to Nigeria if Buhari wins second term

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.