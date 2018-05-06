 2019: Restructuring'll determine South, Middle-Belt votes – Nwodo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

2019: Restructuring’ll determine South, Middle-Belt votes – Nwodo – Vanguard

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

2019: Restructuring'll determine South, Middle-Belt votes – Nwodo
Vanguard
President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has said that the people of Southern and Middle-belt regions of Nigeria will only vote for a presidential candidate whose political party has restructuring in its manifesto. Nwodo spoke at Enugu
Igbo should contest for presidency in 2019 –Nri Palace SecretaryNew Telegraph Newspaper
Herdsmen attacks: Be on your guard, Igbo women Assembly leader warns NdigboNigeria Today
Ohaneze: South, Middle Belt won't vote party without restructuring planThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.