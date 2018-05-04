2019: U.S pledges support for Nigeria to ensure credible polls — Nigeria Today

2019: U.S pledges support for Nigeria to ensure credible polls

The United States government has pledged its unalloyed support for Nigeria as it gets ready for next year’s 2019 general elections.

The United States according to the Consul General, Mr. John Bray, said Nigeria being the biggest democracy in Sub-Saharan Africa, its stability is crucial to the security and economic prosperity of the rest of the continent.

Speaking at a function during this year’s World Press Freedom Day in Lagos which had as theme ‘Media and the Transparency of the 2019 Elections, he affirmed the position of the United States in ensuring a free, fair and transparent election next year.

“I have been in Nigeria for nearly six years. I have been Consul General since 2015 and as CG, I have visited each of the 17 states in southern Nigeria, almost all of them on multiple locations.

“I have spoken with hundreds, perhaps thousands of Nigerians about democracy, elections, and the history of Nigeria.

“These conversations have confirmed my belief that Nigeria has a vibrant democracy.

“Democratic societies are not infallible but they are accountable, and the exchange of ideas is the foundation for accountable governance.

“Peaceful and credible elections are essential to Nigeria’s continued economic, political, and social development so I am interested in your discussions today on media and the transparency of the 2019 election.

“Nigeria plays a vital role on the world stage and as the largest economy in sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria’s stability is crucial to the security and economic prosperity of the rest of the continent.

“Nigeria’s future is full of promise and opportunity. The U.S. government is dedicated to supporting Nigerians in ensuring that the 2019 elections will be transparent, credible, and peaceful.”

Brays while cautioning the media in the reportage of elections in the country said they have an important role to play in the election process.

“You will foster active debate, provide investigative reporting, and serve as a forum to express different points of view.

“When people don’t have the facts, they make them up and that creates unstable environments, rife with rumours, gossip and lies.

“And you as journalists, make sure this doesn’t happen by providing information, researching, conducting interviews, and then educating the electorate.

“The people of Nigeria rely on your unbiased and accurate coverage of the campaign season and the elections. That is why your role is so important.

“As the 2019 election draws near, the U.S. mission supports your efforts to provide objective and balanced reporting to the Nigerian people,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

