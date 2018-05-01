2019: We are not creating new polling units – INEC — Nigeria Today

2019: We are not creating new polling units – INEC

Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has said it was not creating new polling units ahead of the 2019 general elections, despite the clamour from various parts of the country.

The director of Voter Education and Publicity, OluwoleOsaze-Uzzi on a programme of the African Independent Television, AIT, (Focus Nigeria) yesterday said there was clamour for the creation of polling units all over the country, “but we are not creating polling units for 2019 election, what we are trying to do is to create new voting units in new settlements that has emerged after the last general elections.”

He said the commission was getting feedbacks from the Resident Electoral Commissionersin the states and that when the time was ripe for the creation of new polling units, INEC would carry all stakeholders along.

“We’ll work to the advantage of Nigerians,” he said.

Speaking on constituency delineation, Osaze-Uzzi said certain factors must be considered before embarking on that.

“Census must be done before constituencies are delineated. Each time you try to do that, it causes bad blood, all stakeholders must be brought together to see how we can go about it. Many factors like the socio-economic and ethnic considerations also come into play,” said.

The director hinted that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise had recorded success so far and the commission was doing everything possible to ensure those that registered in 2017 got their PVCs soonwhile preference would also be given to Ekiti and OsunStates ahead of their governorship elections in July and September, respectively.

