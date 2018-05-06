2019: We won't endorse Buhari for Second term - Arewa Consultative Forum — Nigeria Today

2019: We won’t endorse Buhari for Second term – Arewa Consultative Forum

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has explained why the group will not endorse president Muhammadu Buhari for a second term.

Secretary of the group, Dr Anthony Sani disclosed this during an interview with The Punch.

According to Dr Sani, the silence of Buhari in the midst of continuous killings in the nation was very alarming. He noted that it was only eligible voters could decide the fate of Buhari in 2019 not the ACF.

“President Buhari has expressed his constitutional right to vie for the Presidency of this country for a second term. It is left to his political party to decide whether to endorse him or not. If the party endorses him, it will be left for Nigerians to decide on Election Day whether to return him or not, based on his performance in four years.” he said

“Please note that ACF is an umbrella platform for most northerners who belong to other groups claiming to speak for the North.

“Those members who attended the summit exercised their constitutional right of association and opinion which cannot be denied them, and merely indicated their place in ACF. But that cannot vitiate the fact that they did not attend the summit in representative capacity for the ACF.

“I do not share the culture of silence by Buhari on matters of national importance particularly the killings going on in many parts of the country. This is because such reticence tends to give room for rumours to hold sway and speculations which are unhelpful. I also do not like the idea of government functionaries being at cross purposes and convey an impression of a divided Presidency which must stop.” he added

