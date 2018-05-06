2019: Why we won’t endorse Buhari for second term – ACF — Nigeria Today

2019: Why we won’t endorse Buhari for second term – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has explained why it won’t endorse President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office. ACF said only eligible voters could decide who governs them in 2019 and not any northern group. Secretary-General of the forum, Dr. Anthony Sani, who spoke with Punch, also slammed the President for his continuous silence […]

2019: Why we won’t endorse Buhari for second term – ACF

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

