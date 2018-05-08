2,092 Delegates For PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries Today — Nigeria Today

2,092 Delegates For PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries Today

LEADERSHIP

Ahead of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ekiti State governorship primaries today, a total of 2,092 delegates are scheduled to participate in the process which will produce the party’s candidate for the July 14 gubernatorial election. The National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, who gave the breakdown to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said there are 16 […]

The post 2,092 Delegates For PDP Ekiti Governorship Primaries Today appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

