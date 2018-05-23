23 Killed After Twin Coal Mine Collapses In Balochistan, Pakistan - NDTV — Nigeria Today

23 Killed After Twin Coal Mine Collapses In Balochistan, Pakistan – NDTV
|
NDTV
|
23 Killed After Twin Coal Mine Collapses In Balochistan, Pakistan
NDTV
Quetta, Pakistan: Twenty-three people were killed and 11 wounded after gas explosions tore through two neighbouring coal mines in southwestern Pakistan, officials said Sunday. Shortly before midday on Saturday, a build-up of methane caused an explosion …
