 23 Killed After Twin Coal Mine Collapses In Balochistan, Pakistan - NDTV — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

23 Killed After Twin Coal Mine Collapses In Balochistan, Pakistan – NDTV

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NDTV

Learn how to make money online. Click here

23 Killed After Twin Coal Mine Collapses In Balochistan, Pakistan
NDTV
Quetta, Pakistan: Twenty-three people were killed and 11 wounded after gas explosions tore through two neighbouring coal mines in southwestern Pakistan, officials said Sunday. Shortly before midday on Saturday, a build-up of methane caused an explosion
Pakistan coal mine blast kills 23 near QuettaBBC News
Quetta mine collapse death toll rises to 23Pakistan Today
Explosions at Pakistan mines kill over 20Irish Times
The Hindu
all 83 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.