27 die in Adamawa explosions — Nigeria Today

27 die in Adamawa explosions

Twenty-seven persons died and 56 were injured in Mubi, Adamawa State, after a mosque and market were bombed.

Chairman of Mubi North Local Government Musa Bello said the explosions occurred about 1.30 pm.

Executive Secretary of Adamawa State Emergency Agency (ADSEMA) Haruna Furo confirmed the blast.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Ahmad Sajoh said: “While condemning the satanic, cowardly and dastardly act, Governor Mohammed Bindow has ordered the immediate provision of medical supplies and mobilisation of medical officers to the general hospital in Mubi.

“In addition, the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) has been ordered to supply food and non-food items to the hospital to cater for victims and their relations.”

The statement urged people to donate blood and be more vigilant, reiterating the government’s commitment to protect life and property.

A resident, simply identified as Buba, said the two explosions occurred in a mosque and a second-hand clothes market.

“The blasts occurred at the Gwonjo market and a mosque about 20 metres away,” Buba said.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast last night.

However, French news agency, AFP, reported that 60 people might have died.

A source at Federal Medical Centre in Yola said 37 bodies were received.

A rescue worker said he counted 42 dead and 68 injured.

“These I saw with my eyes. We were counting as they were being taken,” said Sani Kakale.

Two locals, who were at the funeral, said the death toll was higher, and could rise.

“I was part of the burial of 68 people and before I left the cemetary, more bodies were brought in.

“I think this is the worst attack Mubi has ever witnessed. The human loss is unimaginable,” Muhammad Hamidu said.

Abdullahi Labaran added: “We left 73 freshly dug graves where each victim was buried. There are still unclaimed bodies in the hospital.”

