27 killed as gunmen attack Brinin Gwari village in Kaduna - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

27 killed as gunmen attack Brinin Gwari village in Kaduna – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 6, 2018


Daily Post Nigeria

27 killed as gunmen attack Brinin Gwari village in Kaduna
Daily Post Nigeria
No fewer than 27 persons have been reportedly killed and several houses set ablaze after suspected bandits attacked Gwaska village in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday. The attack came barely a week after nine local miners
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

