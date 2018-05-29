29 Years Old Model Is Pregnant For Her 18 Years Old Rapper Boyfriend — Nigeria Today

29 Years Old Model Is Pregnant For Her 18 Years Old Rapper Boyfriend

Blac Chyna is allegedly pregnant again. It has been noticed that, 29-year-old model Blac Chyna is pregnant for her 18-year-old rapper boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay’s child. And this comes days after the Texas-born rapper told the press how they have sex without condoms.

Asked how he met the model, the teenager said, “I was searching on Christian Mingle and s**t and I seen her profile pop up and I’m like, ‘This b***h is fire. So I slid in her Christian Mingle messages and s**t and she responded to my email so then we had linked up and s**t.”

And then he went on to spill details about their sex life, saying, “I don’t wear a condom! If Chyna got pregnant, I would keep that s**t like, ‘Daddy loves you. I love your a**.’”

Earlier this month, the rapper took to his Instagram to propose marriage to the model. Although she did not respond to his request publicly, they continue to date.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

