2Baba - In Love and Ashes - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

2Baba – In Love and Ashes
The song produced by Kelly Hansome was released earlier in the year as a soundtrack for the eight-part drama series titled, ''In Love and Ashes''. The single captures the state of the nation, preaching tolerance, unity and peace. The legendary act has …
2Baba Releases Official Video Of His Unity Preaching Single 'In Love And Ashes'
2Baba Releases Visual For 'In Love And Ashes'
