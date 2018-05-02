2face Idibia’s first daugter, Isabella lands her first movie role (Photo) — Nigeria Today

It is going to be a family of stars for Nigerian music legend Tuface Idibia and his Nollywood queen Annie Idibia as their first daughter, nine year old Isabella Idibia lands her first movie role.







The outspoken and very pretty Isabella has landed a lead role in a brand new family show titled Mr X acting alongside the likes of veteran Richard Mofe Damijo and many others.

Her very proud parents Tuface and Annie could not hold their excitement as they announced the talent of their daughter to the world.

Isabella is Tuface’s and Annie’s first daughter!