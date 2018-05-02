2Face Idibia’s son, Zion reveals what a stranger asked from him recently — Nigeria Today

2Face Idibia’s son, Zion reveals what a stranger asked from him recently

So yesterday, one of the sons of singer 2Face Idibia, Nino, had an interesting encounter with a stranger.

According to 12 year old Nino Idibia, a stranger at the GTBank fair walked up to him to ask for his daddy’s phone number.

Here’s 2Face Idibia’s first son wrote on Instagram;

“AT THE GTB FAIR TODAY, SOMEONE WALKED UP TO ME AND ASKED ME TO GIVE HIM MY DAD’S NUMBER REALLY?”

Nino and Zion are the two boys 2Face Idibia had with their mother, Sumbo Adeoye. Like his father, Nino is musically inclined while his father sings, Nino plays the musical instrument.

The young saxophonist made his debut performance at his mum Sumbo Ajaba’s Inspiring Change Convention held on March 5, 2016.

Source – Gistreel

The post 2Face Idibia’s son, Zion reveals what a stranger asked from him recently appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

