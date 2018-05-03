3 Nigerian female wrestlers for US Invitational Championship - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

3 Nigerian female wrestlers for US Invitational Championship – Vanguard
Vanguard
3 Nigerian female wrestlers for US Invitational Championship
Vanguard
Ahmed Abdullahi, Secretary, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), says three Nigerian wrestlers will represent the country at the U.S. Invitational Wrestling Championship on May 16. Female wrestling. Abdullahi said on Thursday in Abuja that the athletes …
