 3 Nigerians Nabbed In Stolen Maserati with N19m In USA — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

3 Nigerians Nabbed In Stolen Maserati with N19m In USA

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Mayowa Balogun, Danteni Tijani and Dolapo Badmus all from Nigeria have been nabbed in the United State of America with fake documents and a total of $54,000 in a stolen Maserati. The car was reported to be packed with counterfeit passports, drivers’ licenses, and cash. The trio was arrested on January 23 and the stolen […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post 3 Nigerians Nabbed In Stolen Maserati with N19m In USA appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.