360Fresh: Micky Jay – Mercy [Prod By DJC] — Nigeria Today

360Fresh: Micky Jay – Mercy [Prod By DJC]

CB PRODUCTIONS artiste, Micky Jay teams up with super talented producer, DJC to work on a new hot song entitled ‘Mercy’.

Mercy is a deep song and a feel good music that talks about the past, the present and future of a man who was never given hope while growing up. This is tipped to take over the airwaves and officially released under the tent of CB PRODUCTIONS and is guaranteed to have you hitting the repeat button.

Hardworking and talented Micky Jay whose real name is Michael Akpobome Eboh is an undergraduate of Geology at University of Lagos, Akoka and he combines this successfully with his passion for music.

In his words, “Music is a part of me and I’m here to give the best of me till drop. I’m a versatile artist and my style is not limited to Afro-pop vibe alone.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Micky-Jay_Mercy_Prod.-by-DJC.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post 360Fresh: Micky Jay – Mercy [Prod By DJC] appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

