360Hawt: CDQ X Phyno X Reminisce – AYE (Life) — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: CDQ X Phyno X Reminisce – AYE (Life)

NSNS Indigenous rapper, CDQ, comes through with a new song, hip-hop banger titled ‘Aye‘ which means ‘Life‘ in Youruba.

The rapper teams up with fellow Rap Artistes, from the West – Reminisce, and his Eastern counterpart, Phyno on this new single.

Download and listen below and share your thoughts.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/CDQ_X_PHYNO_X_Reminisce_-_AYE_Life_.mp3

