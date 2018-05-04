 360Hawt: CDQ X Phyno X Reminisce – AYE (Life) — Nigeria Today
360Hawt: CDQ X Phyno X Reminisce – AYE (Life)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Music, News

NSNS Indigenous rapper, CDQ, comes through with a new song, hip-hop banger titled ‘Aye‘ which means ‘Life‘ in Youruba.

The rapper teams up with fellow Rap Artistes, from the West – Reminisce, and his Eastern counterpart, Phyno on this new single.

Download and listen below and share your thoughts.


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

