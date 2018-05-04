360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love
Duncan Mighty is out with another StarBoy assisted featured tune which was produced by Killertunes, and he titled this new record “Fake Love”.
‘Fake Love’, is another mastermind tune which both artiste chuns-in their love story line as the title implies ‘Fake love’.
Listen and be the judge.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Hawt: Duncan Mighty ft. Wizkid – Fake Love appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!