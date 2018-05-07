360Hawt: Korede Bello – Sote — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Korede Bello – Sote
Mavin Records Superstar Korede Bello released a hit single titled “Sote”, the track is a loved one and it is anticipated to be accepted by lovers of korede music. “Walk it” was is last hit single and its making wave around town.
The new single “sote” was produced perfectly by Mavin In House Producer Baby Fresh and this is Melodious.:
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post 360Hawt: Korede Bello – Sote appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!