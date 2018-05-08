360Hawt: Mr. P – Ebeano (Prod. Kealz Beat) — Nigeria Today

360Hawt: Mr. P – Ebeano (Prod. Kealz Beat)

Barely 24 hours after Peter ‘Mr P’ Okoye declared that he will take his fans to the dance floor, he has released a new jam entitled Ebeano, an instant classic!

The song has literally had various individuals and dance groups from all over the world including famed comedian Michael Blackson sharing their versions of dance routines and memes on social media.

From the shores of Lagos to the streets of Accra, Douala, parts of Greece and the United States, people seem to have caught #EbeanoFever

Mr P also announced that new songs will be released by artistes signed to his P-Classic label Singah and female DJ, DJ Switch in the coming weeks.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Mr.-P-Ebeano.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

