360TVSeries: The Resident Renewed For Season 2 — Nigeria Today

#360TVSeries: The Resident Renewed For Season 2

Freshman medical drama “The Resident” has been renewed for a sophomore season.

This marks the fourth freshman Fox drama to get a Season 2 renewal, joining 9-1-1, The Gifted and The Orville, for one of the largest groups of first-year dramas to make it to Year Two at the network

“[Executive producers] Amy [Holden Jones], Todd [Harthan] and all the producers on ‘The Resident’ set out to create a medical show that viewers haven’t seen before — to peel back the curtain and reveal the truth of what happens, both good and bad, behind the scenes at hospitals across the country. Clearly, they’ve succeeded,” FOX Entertainment president Michael Thorn says in a statement.

“The Resident” stars Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Moran Atias, Merrin Dungey, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Melina Kanakaredes and Bruce Greenwood, and hails from executive producers Todd Harthan, Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.

The Resident will close out its first season on May 14.

The post #360TVSeries: The Resident Renewed For Season 2 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

