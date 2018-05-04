4 people killed in Mandera Al Shabaab attack - Capital FM Kenya — Nigeria Today

4 people killed in Mandera Al Shabaab attack – Capital FM Kenya
By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 – At least four people were killed on Thursday night, in Mandera, in what authorities blamed on Al Shabaab. The four were attacked in Shimbir Fatuma area, a remote location in Mandera town bordering Somalia …
