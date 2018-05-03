40 bills seeking creation of new varsities before Reps - The Punch — Nigeria Today

40 bills seeking creation of new varsities before Reps – The Punch
|
The Eagle Online
|
40 bills seeking creation of new varsities before Reps
The Punch
John Ameh, Abuja. Over 40 bills seeking the establishment of new universities in the country are before the House of Representatives. The high number of the bills made lawmakers to express fears on Wednesday over the proliferation of universities that …
Bill establishing Federal University, Ogoja passes second reading
House moves to establish Federal University, Ogoja
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!