42-yr-old Man Commits Suicide In His House In Akwa Ibom (Pictures) — Nigeria Today

42-yr-old Man Commits Suicide In His House In Akwa Ibom (Pictures)
Residents of Otomo community a village in Ika LGA of Akwa Ibom state are still in shock over the brutal way one Mr Aniekan Peter Sunday ended his life in the early morning of today. Nobody really knows the actual cause of the barbaric action. Below is what the village head of the community Chief […]
The post 42-yr-old Man Commits Suicide In His House In Akwa Ibom (Pictures) appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!