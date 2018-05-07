 42-yr-old Man Commits Suicide In His House In Akwa Ibom (Pictures) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

42-yr-old Man Commits Suicide In His House In Akwa Ibom (Pictures)

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Residents of Otomo community a village in Ika LGA of Akwa Ibom state are still in shock over the brutal way one Mr Aniekan Peter Sunday ended his life in the early morning of today. Nobody really knows the actual cause of the barbaric action. Below is what the village head of the community Chief […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post 42-yr-old Man Commits Suicide In His House In Akwa Ibom (Pictures) appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.