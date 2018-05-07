45 bodies evacuated in Birinin Gwari massacre  — Nigeria Today

45 bodies evacuated in Birinin Gwari massacre

…..As death toll rises



A total of 45 death bodies have so far been evacuated in the fresh attack

on Gwaska village in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on

Saturday.

Eyewitness said the death toll is still on the rise as several houses were also

reportedly set ablaze when the suspected bandits attacked Gwaska village in

Brinin Gwari Area, located over a hundred kilometres away from Kaduna

metropolis.

The latest attacks came barely a week after nine local miners were killed by

gunmen at Janruwa village in Brinin Gwari.

Reports said the armed bandits, who reportedly came in from Zamfara State,

rounded up Gwaska to Kuiga village around 2.30pm and opened fire, killing

many people, mostly children.

The attackers were said to have also burnt down about 3,000 houses in the

village adding that survivors, mostly women were taking refuge at Doka district

in the area.

Members of the local government council under the umbrella of the Birnin

Gwari Vanguards for Peace and Good Governance said most of those killed are

volunteers that tried to defend the village and children that cannot escape the

onslaught.

“We called on the authorities to take urgent steps to forestall further attacks

and extinction of communities in Birnin-Gwari local government area of

Kaduna State,” a member of the community told our reporter.

Another who doesn’t want his name mentioned said, “The gunmen came in

from Zamfara State axis. They attacked and killed many people, mostly

children. They also completely burnt down many houses in Gwaska village

where they spent over three hours.

“The survivors escaped to Doka village and the injured ones have been taken

to Birini Gwari hospital", they stated.

Also in update signed by Birinin-Gwari vanguards for Security and Good

Governance dated 6th May 2018, it stated that "So far about forty-five dead

bodies were evacuated by the braved vigilantes and volunteers numbering five

hundred with assistance of handful soldiers this afternoon.

One of the vigilantes said "The tensed atmosphere and untidy nature of the

village environment necessitate the evacuation of forty-five bodies discovered

for burial rites in Birnin-Gwari town".

Also one the volunteers said, search and rescue operation is ongoing at

Gwaska, saying, "death toll may rise as many bodies are likely to be found in

the bush".

"While we commend the resilience of the braved vigilantes and volunteers, we

equally call on the people of Birnin-Gwari to remain calm and Vigilance for

peaceful burial rites of the deceased and await government response (if any)

on the massacre of innocent lives and destruction of their homes by armed

bandits",

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu could not

pick calls to his phone at the time of filing this report.

