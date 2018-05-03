 $496m Tucano: Gowon speaks on move to impeach Buhari — Nigeria Today
$496m Tucano: Gowon speaks on move to impeach Buhari

Posted on May 3, 2018

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, retd, Thursday, warned against any move to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari. Gowon said doing so would not augur well for the nation’s fledging democracy. The former Head of States said this in Abuja on Thursday while playing host to members of the Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, NLSA. […]

