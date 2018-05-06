6 Dead in Kenya Overnight Flooding With 11 Others Missing - U.S. News & World Report — Nigeria Today

6 Dead in Kenya Overnight Flooding With 11 Others Missing – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
6 Dead in Kenya Overnight Flooding With 11 Others Missing
U.S. News & World Report
By TOM ODULA, Associated Press. NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Six people have drowned in Kenya in overnight flooding and 11 others are missing, local authorities said Friday, the latest of dozens of deaths caused by heavy seasonal rains in recent weeks. "We …
Nairobi County Assembly rejects nomination of Finance Chief Officer
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!