 6 years after, court sets carpenter free for stealing phone, N650 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

6 years after, court sets carpenter free for stealing phone, N650

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Six years after incarceration at the Kirikiri Medium Prison for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and N650, Saliu Alowonle, a 26-year-old carpenter, was on Wednesday set free by an Ikeja High Court. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alowonle, who was 20 years old when the offence was committed, had been languishing in […]

The post 6 years after, court sets carpenter free for stealing phone, N650 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.