6 years after, court sets carpenter free for stealing phone, N650 — Nigeria Today

6 years after, court sets carpenter free for stealing phone, N650

Six years after incarceration at the Kirikiri Medium Prison for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and N650, Saliu Alowonle, a 26-year-old carpenter, was on Wednesday set free by an Ikeja High Court. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alowonle, who was 20 years old when the offence was committed, had been languishing in […]

The post 6 years after, court sets carpenter free for stealing phone, N650 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

