 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Chest While Showing a Gun To His Wife — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

60-Year-Old Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Chest While Showing a Gun To His Wife

Posted on May 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments

A 60-year-old man has died after accidentally shooting himself in the chest while showing his wife a handgun he had been cleaning. According to Dailymail UK, the man died shortly after the incident at 9.30am on Monday, May 7, inside Pleasure Point RV Resort in Six Lakes, Michigan. The victim was found lying on the […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Chest While Showing a Gun To His Wife appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.