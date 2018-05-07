66-year-old Alan Turing paper inspires new water-purification technique — Nigeria Today

66-year-old Alan Turing paper inspires new water-purification technique
Father of computer science Alan Turing only ever published one chemistry paper. Here in 2018, it’s the basis for a new efficient nanofiltration method for removing the salt from saltwater.
The post 66-year-old Alan Turing paper inspires new water-purification technique appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!