67,763 HIV Positive Persons On Treatment Care In Lagos — Nigeria Today

67,763 HIV Positive Persons On Treatment Care In Lagos

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Health, News | 0 comments

Lagos State Government on Friday said about 67, 763 persons are currently on Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) treatment care in the state as against the 64, 000 it had as of June last year. The state Commissioner for Health Dr. Jide Idris who revealed this at the on-going ministerial briefing in Lagos State said its […]

