68-year-old Saudi Arabian Billionaire Prince Marries 25-year-old Lady After Paying $50Million Bride Price (Photo) — Nigeria Today

 68-year-old Saudi Arabian Billionaire Prince Marries 25-year-old Lady After Paying $50Million Bride Price (Photo)
68-year-old Saudi Arabian Billionaire Prince Marries 25-year-old Lady After Paying $50Million Bride Price (Photo)

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Video, World | 0 comments

A 68-year-old Saudi Prince married a 25-year-old woman after paying a bride price of 50 million Dollars.   Sultan Bin Salman married his young bride in an extravagant ceremony and the video has been shared online. The wedding convoy had between 20-30 white Range Rovers and no fewer than 30 large boxes were offloaded from […]

