7 KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somalia border - Kenya Broadcasting Corporation — Nigeria Today

7 KDF soldiers killed in Dhobley near Kenya-Somalia border
At least seven KDF soldiers were killed and two others sustained serious injuries following an attack in Dhobley along the Kenya-Somalia border. The soldiers were killed on Sunday evening after a military vehicle they were travelling in ran over an …
