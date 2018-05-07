7 US States Sue Trump’s Administration Over Failure To Remove DACA – Reports — Nigeria Today

7 US States Sue Trump’s Administration Over Failure To Remove DACA – Reports

Seven U.S. states, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia, filed a lawsuit against the administration of President Donald Trump over its failure to remove the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) migration programme. The programme was introduced by the administration of former President Barack Obama. DACA allows undocumented immigrants who were […]

The post 7 US States Sue Trump's Administration Over Failure To Remove DACA – Reports appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

