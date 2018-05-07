 $70 oil will create headaches for these companies - CNNMoney — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

$70 oil will create headaches for these companies – CNNMoney

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


CNNMoney

Learn how to make money online. Click here

$70 oil will create headaches for these companies
CNNMoney
A 50% spike in the price of crude oil over the past year has set off a celebration for Big Oil. But it's sending shudders through other major businesses. Fears that President Trump will kill the Iran nuclear agreement lifted crude above $70 a barrel
US crude oil above $70 on Venezuela and Iran worriesFinancial Times
Oil prices have surged above $70—here are 4 key reasons behind the rallyMarketWatch
US Oil Prices Hit $70 a Barrel for First Time Since '14New York Times
The Globe and Mail –Financial Post –CBC.ca –Platts
all 358 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.