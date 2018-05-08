$8.4m, N9.2bn linked to Patience Jonathan forfeited to FG - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

$8.4m, N9.2bn linked to Patience Jonathan forfeited to FG – Daily Trust
$8.4m, N9.2bn linked to Patience Jonathan forfeited to FG
Daily Trust
Justice Majisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday ordered that the sum of $8,435,789.84 and N9,185,327,362, linked to the former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan and six others, be temporary forfeited to the Federal …
Again, Court Orders Temporary Forfeiture Of N9.2bn Linked To Patience Jonathan
EFCC gets fresh order to seize Patient Jonathan's $8.4m, N7.3bn
