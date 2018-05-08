8 killed by tanker explosion in Taraba — Nigeria Today

8 killed by tanker explosion in Taraba
At least, eight people were reported dead on Wednesday evening following an explosion from two fuel tankers in Zing, Taraba State. The incident happened while a tanker driver was reportedly running from soldiers chasing him. The driver was said to have lost control of the wheel and in a bid to regain balance, tumbled on […]
8 killed by tanker explosion in Taraba
