8 People Burnt Alive In Fuel Tanker Explosion As Driver Was Chased By Soldiers (Photos) — Nigeria Today

8 People Burnt Alive In Fuel Tanker Explosion As Driver Was Chased By Soldiers (Photos)

Tragedy struck in Zing local government area of Taraba state following an explosion from two fuel tankers on Wednesday evening. At least eight people were reported to have been killed in the horrifying inferno.. According to reports, a tanker driver, who was reportedly running from soldiers chasing him, lost control of the wheel and in […]

