8 People Killed as Fuel Tanker Explosion After Driver Being Chase By Soldiers In Taraba — Nigeria Today

8 People Killed as Fuel Tanker Explosion After Driver Being Chase By Soldiers In Taraba

Tragedy struck in Zing local government area of Taraba state following an explosion from two fuel tankers on Wednesday evening. At least eight people were reported to have been killed in the horrifying inferno.. According to reports, a tanker driver, who was reportedly running from soldiers chasing him, lost control of the wheel and in […]

