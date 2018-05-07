A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How They Made ‘Tali’s Wedding Diary’ [Video] — Nigeria Today

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How They Made ‘Tali’s Wedding Diary’ [Video]

From the moment her Instagram started blowing up, it was clear that Tali was going to be a hit.

After all, who can’t relate to an annoying person from Jozi who moves to Cape Town and insists on putting everything on social media?

If you can’t relate then sorry, honey, you’re the Tali of your group.

Anyway, we first showed you Tali’s Wedding Diary way back in November, and if you’ve already binge-watched that Showmax original then here’s something right up your alley.

Sketchbook Studios, who recently won their first SAFTA for SuzelleDIY, has now released the Making of Tali’s Wedding Diary, a hilarious behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show.

It’s a bit of a mockumentary, which everyone loves these days, and features everything from Tali as a brunette to Ari Kruger directing GoPro sequences from the boot of his car.

Take it away, babes:

How divine, and local content for the win.

Fokofpolisiekar, anyone?

If you’re not yet on the Showmax train, a reminder that it’s free to DStv subscribers, and R99 on a month-to-month basis if you’re not.

Fear not, because you can also dabble in the free 14-day trial before you make a commitment.

Oh, and we’re joking Jozi friends – we actually power up from your Instagram posts about how great Cape Town is.

