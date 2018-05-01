A fleet of delivery robots could soon be coming to a campus near you — Nigeria Today

A fleet of delivery robots could soon be coming to a campus near you

If you work on a campus, how do you like the idea of a little robot delivering your lunch? Starship Technologies has developed such a platform, and aims to bring thousands of its robots to campuses everywhere by 2019.

A fleet of delivery robots could soon be coming to a campus near you

