A-Ibom APC stronger after peace accord —Bassey — Nigeria Today

A-Ibom APC stronger after peace accord —Bassey

By Chioma Onuegbu

Akwa Ibom State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday, said the peace accord reached by leaders of the party had made the party stronger and more united to win the 2019 general elections.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Edet Bassey, hailed Atuekong Don Etiebet, Senator Ita Enang, Senator John James Udoedehe, Mr. Nsima Ekere, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, Senator Aloysius Etok, Senator Nelson Effiong, Capt. Sam Ewang (retd) and others for their sacrifices and contributions to the peace agreement.

The party described as highly commendable, the decision of key members and stakeholders to set aside their individual interests for the good of the party.

“In what the state caucus chairman and one of the leaders of the party, Atuekong Don Etiebet described as a “political miracle”, the APC has laid to rest the lingering crisis in the party.

“The crisis which was an off-shoot of the 2014 gubernatorial nomination exercise endured all along resisting entreaties for a truce until last weekend,” he said

The post A-Ibom APC stronger after peace accord —Bassey appeared first on Vanguard News.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

