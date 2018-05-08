A tale of love, lust & betrayal! ‘Sylvia’ premieres at Nollywood Week Paris with Ini Dima-Okojie & Udoka Oyeka in Attendance — Nigeria Today

A tale of love, lust & betrayal! ‘Sylvia’ premieres at Nollywood Week Paris with Ini Dima-Okojie & Udoka Oyeka in Attendance

AMVCA recipient TRINO studios debuted its first feature film Sylvia; a tale of love, lust, betrayal and obsession at Nollywood week Paris over the weekend.

The movie was written by Vanessa Kanu, directed by Daniel Oriahi, produced by Ekene Mekwunye, with Babatunwa Aderinokun and Uche Okocha as executive producers.

Sylvia is buoyed by performances from Nollywood actors Zainab Balogun, Ini Dima-Okojie, Udoka Oyeka and Chris Attoh.

A truly compelling story, the producers center on the cause and effect nature of relationships, mental health and the real versus the surreal world.

Chris Attoh stars as Richard, the protagonist who has always existed between the real world and a fantasy world which home to his friend and lover Sylvia (Zainab Balogun). Filled with passion and love, the two devotees embark on a journey of commitment.

See photos below:

