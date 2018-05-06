 A tale of two senators - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

A tale of two senators – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 6, 2018 in World | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

A tale of two senators
The Nation Newspaper
The two senators implied in the title of this piece are Senators Shehu Sani, representing the Kano Central senatorial district and Dino Melaye, representing the Kogi West senatorial district. And yes, in the title of this piece, I do intend an allusion

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.